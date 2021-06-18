RARE PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marks 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with 'dearest Sanjay'

Two decades on, fans still look back on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with fond memories. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did just that as she shared a series of rare and unseen photos.

Just like her co-stars and , also took to social media to mark 22 years of their superhit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film which clocked a milestone today was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was a hit at the box office. Two decades on, fans still look back on the film with fond memories. Aishwarya did just that as the actress shared a series of rare and unseen photos.

However, she refrained from raising any eyebrows as Aishwarya only shared photos with her 'dearest Sanjay'. In the series of photos, the actress can be seen discussing a scene with SLB and in another, chatting with him. She also shared two stunning shots of her look as Nandini.

In typical Aishwarya style, the actress used a bunch of emojis in her caption and called the film 'evergreen'. She wrote, "22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM” I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS Much LOVE too (sic)."

Her co-star Salman Khan also dropped photos with SLB and wrote, "Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions." As for Ajay Devgn, the actor reflected on his time and shared a series of photos with his co-stars. He captioned it, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled."

What are your thoughts on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

