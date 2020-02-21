Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13 being biased to Sidharth Shukla's win: Who am I to question someone's winning

Netizens started calling Bigg Boss and the show Bigg Boss 13 biased on Sidharth Shukla winning the title of BB13. This is what Rashami Desai has to say about on this:

Bigg Boss 13 has been creating a buzz even after the show has been over. The reality show has been grabbing headlines even more since Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner. Netizens started calling the show as biased and that Sidharth being the winner was fixed. Sidharth even became the season's most tweeted about contestant, with Asim Riaz in the second position. Actress , who made it to the season's top 5 finalists, was third in the list, followed by Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill.

Recently, Rashami was spotted an award show. The actress was asked about Sidharth Shukla winning the title and whether it was fixed as according to the public Asim should have won. To this, she said, "If that is the public review then the public must have told you who should be the winner, who has to be the winner, who won. So who am I to question someone's winning. I think that is a very stupid question to ask. Sorry." On her fights with Sidharth in the house especially the tea incident, Rashami said, "He must have said something that is why I must have thrown tea at him. That moment is over between us and I don't have to say anything about that."

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami had said that as far as Sidharth is fine with her, she is cool. She will be tit for tat with him. She is not overfriendly with him but she is comfortable with him. She further said, "I think I met the right people there in the form of Devoleena and Asim. I think the way I handled the personal things inside, I never thought I would."

Check out Rashami Desai's video here:

