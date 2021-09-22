Rashmi Rocket: Makers to unveil the trailer of Taapses Pannu starrer tomorrow

has been on a roll of late and has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Amid this, the actress has been creating a massive buzz about her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket which happens to be a sports drama and will also feature Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. While the movie has been among the most talked about releases, the makers have announced the release date of Rashmi Rocket and revealed that the movie will witness a digital release on October 15 this year.

While the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Rashmi Rocket, the makers have now come up with yet another big announcement which has added on to the fans’ excitement. As per the recent update, the trailer of Rashmi Rocket will be dropping tomorrow, i.e, September 23. The announcement was made by Taapsee with a quirky video on social media which was captioned as, “Kya aapko pata chali yeh khabar? Ek dum pakka hai! Kal aa rahi hai Rashmi, Rocket ki speed se! #RashmiRocket #TrailerOutTomorrow”. To note, while Rashmi Rocket will witness a digital release, the trailer will also be released on Zee 5.

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s post:

Kya aapko pata chali yeh khabar? Ek dum pakka hai! Kal aa rahi hai Rashmi, Rocket ki speed se!#RashmiRocket #TrailerOutTomorrow on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/RwbLCSse5W — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 22, 2021

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film will see Taapsee playing the role of a sprinter. The actress underwent a massive physical transformation for this role to get the body of an athlete. The sports drama is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya and also features actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee.

