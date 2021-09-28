Rashmi Rocket Song Ghani Cool Chori Out: Taapsee Pannu will get your Navratri spirits high

Ever since the first look of Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket had released fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Recently the trailer of the film was released and that sky-rocketed the expectations and the excitement level of fans. Well, to take your excitement level a notch higher, the makers of the film released the first song of the movie. Ghani Cool Chori, the perfect Navratri song is finally here and we bet you would be forced to wear your dancing shoes and get on the dance floor after listening to this.

A few days back the teaser of the song had released and it is evident from it that Ghani Cool Chori is a Navratri track. Taapsee Pannu can be seen dressed in the traditional avatar and her dance movies are to die for. But what will definitely catch your attention is her footwear. Taapsee wears her sports shoes below her Lehenga and that we feel is the best part of the song. The beats, the tunes and the video of the song will all hit the right chord.

Take a look:

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film's shoot commenced last year and it was extensively shot across Pune and Mumbai. The actress had documented her physical transformation journey for her fans and followers. Rashmi Rocket is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The sports drama will release on 15 October on ZEE5.

Apart from this sports drama, the actress is currently filming a cricket biopic Shabaash Mithu based on cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee also has Blurr and Loop Lapeta in the pipeline.

