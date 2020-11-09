Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu is all set to take the running track by a storm with her FIRST look
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress is working hard to ace her character in the film. On Sunday, she has shared a few videos on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen practising some intense exercises for stronger legs. Now, Taapsee has taken to Instagram handle to share her first look from the film. The actress can be seen sporting an athleisure and standing on a track. While sharing the same, she wrote “Let’s do this! #RashmiRocket.”