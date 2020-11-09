  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu is all set to take the running track by a storm with her FIRST look

Taapsee Pannu has recently taken to her Instagram handle to share her first look from her upcoming film Rasmi Rocket.
6894 reads Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi RocketRashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu is all set to take the running track by a storm with her FIRST look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress is working hard to ace her character in the film. On Sunday, she has shared a few videos on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen practising some intense exercises for stronger legs. Now, Taapsee has taken to Instagram handle to share her first look from the film. The actress can be seen sporting an athleisure and standing on a track. While sharing the same, she wrote “Let’s do this! #RashmiRocket.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s do this ! #RashmiRocket

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

You may like these
Taapsee Pannu shares a BTS picture of her look trial for Rashmi Rocket; Says 'Prologue is set'
Taapsee Pannu shares a BTS photo as she wraps up the shoot of Haseen Dilruba
Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket's shoot postponed in Bhuj owing to heavy rains
Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse from Haseen Dilruba as she returns to work after testing Covid 19 negative
WATCH: Taapsee Pannu's 'Biggini Shoot' version with sisters, BF Mathias Boe leaves Anushka, Bhumi in splits
Taapsee Pannu asks Richa Chadha to make herself 'visible' at NCW office regarding the case against Payal Ghosh
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement