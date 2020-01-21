Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu to collaborate with Aparshakti Khurana for the first time? Find out

Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, Rashmi Rocket revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat which will be played by Taapsee Pannu.

, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar has a great line up of projects in the year 2020. She has Rashmi Rocket, Thappad, Womaniya and Haseen Dilruba. Recently, Taapsee was seen clicking selfies with Ayushmann Khurrana on the sets of a film. Rumours of the two collaborating for a movie spread around. And recently, Filmfare reported that according to their sources Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana will play the lead with Taapsee in Rasmi Rocket.

This will be the first time Aparshakti and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space together. Aparshakti was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh as Kartik Aaryan's friend Fahim Rizvi. The actor had received a lot of appreciation from the viewers for his performance. Apar will also be seen in and starrer Street Dancer 3D. Rashmi Rocket will not only mark Apar's first collaboration with Taapsee but this will be the first time, he will be seen playing the role of a lead actor.

Talking about Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurrana, the film revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat. Produced by RSVP productions, the film's teaser was released last year and was loved by the viewers. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Talking about the film, Taapsee said in an interview that it’s one of those few films she was waiting to be developed into a script for her to do. What excited her the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.

