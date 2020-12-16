Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu drops a glimpse of 'painful' training ahead of unveiling the full transformation

Taapsee Pannu will be seen as an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. For the role, she had to undergo a massive transformation. Ahead of sharing the full transformation video, Taapsee teased fans with a small snippet of it and it will leave you in awe.

has been juggling across various projects that she has lined up ahead of her. One of her most anticipated flicks of 2021 is Rashmi Rocket where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of a track athlete. For her role of an athlete, Taapsee has been undergoing intense athletic training at the gym and on the track. The Badla star has been sharing glimpses from her intense workouts on social media and leaving fans motivated. And now, she shared a teaser of her full transformation for Rashmi Rocket and it is bound to leave you stunned.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a video where she is seen sharing her experience of training for her role in the film. She is seen struggling in the initial days as she goes onto reveal that on the 3rd day of shoot, she had to stop the filming as she could not walk due to the intense training she has undergone for her role. However, post it, we see her persevere and give it her all at the gym and train hard to ace her character.

With the teaser, Taapsee promised to share the full transformation video tomorrow and also revealed that today was her last day of athletic training for Rashmi Rocket. Sharing the video, she wrote, "As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all....Or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it :)The full journey tomorrow."

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's video:

With every update that Taapsee has shared from the shoot of Rashmi Rocket, she has left fans intrigued about her transformation and now, it is all set to be seen in a video that will be out tomorrow. The film is a sports drama that stars Taapsee, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. It is expected to release in 2021.

