Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a quirky PIC of ‘genuinely’ thanking producers

Taapsee Pannu’s latest film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ will be releasing on 15 October on an OTT platform. Taapsee will be portraying the character of an athlete duped by the governing bodies over gender tests. On Wednesday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture where she is sitting on a chair in front of the producers of the film. In her usually quirky way, Taapsee penned a funny caption and wrote, “Me and the producers. The guys who made sure this film HAPPENS ! Even though this picture shows otherwise but I’m just genuinely thanking them. Baaki 2 days to go”.

Taapsee in a recent chat with Navbharat Times spoke about the scene that emotionally affected her while shooting the film. She said, “Mai foot foot ke roi thi us din (I broke down and cried a lot on the sets that day). It was the day we shot the locker room scene. I was to be locked with the boys in their locker room. That day, I could not step out of my van till the time we started shooting. There was a whirlwind of emotions pent up inside me and it came out during the scene.”

Set in Kutch, Rashmi Rocket is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner but things change for the worse when she is called in for a gender verification test. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The film is set to release on October 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

