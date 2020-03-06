Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu trains for 2 hours every day for better stamina REVEALS director Akarsh Khurana

Director Akarsh Khurana recently revealed Taapsee Pannu's dedication to the role in Rashmi Rocket and a few more details about the film.

, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's is all set to kick-start the shoot of her upcoming sports-drama film Rashmi Rocket. This will be Taapsee's third sports film after Soorma and Saandh Ki Aankh. Taapsee will play the role of a young girl from the marshes of Kutch who is blessed with a special gift of being able to run extremely fast. Director Akarsh Khurana recently revealed Taapsee's dedication and some more details of the film to HT.

Talking about Taapsee's dedication, the director said that the students were so inspired by Taapsee that the school named their gym after her. She trains for two hours every day for better stamina and the body language of an athlete. He further said that the first half of the movie is set in Kutch and a diction expert has been hired to help Taapsee to get the Kutch dialect right and also get into the skin of the character. Further saying that the shooting for the same begins on April 1, the director said that they will be shooting in three chunks. After Kutch, they will head to Delhi in May and Dehradun and Mussoorie in June. Rann of Kutch is also an important part of their schedule. In fact, the first schedule starts with a song, which is set in the Rann Utsav.

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on nepotism & getting replaced in films by starkids: People felt I won't last long; I had cried)

Talking about the film, he further said, “The sport forms the backdrop of the film, while the story narrates an athlete’s journey from anonymity to fame and how she gets caught up in the politics and corruption of the sports system along the way.” Taapsee had already started prepping for the sports drama earlier and will start again from March 26th in Mumbai. The movie is been produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More