Rashmi Rocket Trailer: Taapsee Pannu blazes through as a sprinter in hard hitting sports drama

It's 's world and in that world, it is only raining films. After the release of Annabelle Sethupathi, Taapsee's next film Rashmi Rocket is here. The makers dropped the film's trailer today and we get to see Taapsee in her fittest avatar ever. In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee plays the character of a young sprinter alongside Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

In the past, Taapsee has shared several photos, her looks and even the massive physical transformation that she underwent in order to look the part. The makers have not opted for a theatrical release amid the ongoing pandemic. Instead, the sports drama that features Taapsee as the lead will release on a streaming platform. Sharing the trailer on Thursday on her social media handles, Taapsee wrote, "मिलिए रश्मि से , जिसके लिए ‘हार जीत तो परिणाम है , कोशिश हमारा काम है’ ।#RashmiRocket Premieres 15th October on #ZEE5."

The story of the film revolves around a sprinter who faces the obstacle in her way to glory as she's asked to undergo a gender test. What happens next in Rashmi's life and how she fights the system to win against all odds is the story of the film.

Check out the Rashmi Rocket trailer below:

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film's shoot commenced last year and it was extensively shot across Pune and Mumbai. The actress had documented her physical transformation journey for her fans and followers. Rashmi Rocket is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The sports drama will release on 15 October on ZEE5.

Apart from this sports drama, the actress is currently filming a cricket biopic Shabaash Mithu based on cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee also has Blurr and Looop Lapeta in the pipeline.

