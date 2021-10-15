Rashmi Rocket Twitter Review: 10 tweets you need to read before watching Taapsee Pannu starrer

A film that has been the talk of the town over the past few days is Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. Starring Taapsee as Rashmi, the film traces the journey of a sprinter whose life is turned upside down after a medical test. The trailer of the film received an overwhelming response and now, the film has premiered on ZEE5 today on the occasion of Dussehra. As the audience begins to watch the film, the reviews also have begun pouring in on Twitter.

Certain Twitter users have expressed a liking for the plot of the film and Taapsee's performance so far has been winning hearts. There is a section of the audience that has praised how an important issue in sports has been highlighted in the film. A user wrote, "Another Movie , another Issue & Taapsee delivers yet another fine performance This Rocket must soar high #Rashmirocket A must watch Movie." Another user wrote who loved Abhishek Banerjee's act wrote, "#RashmiRocket is a good film which brings out an important issue in sports....and one man stands out in the film, that's Abhishek Banerjee(@nowitsabhi)...what a brilliant actor..one of the best courtroom scenes in recent times!!!"

What a movie #RashmiRocket A must must must must watch, its about gender test thats misused in India, the way it’s conducted, the way they harass female athletes, their sufferings, their confidence gets shattered, the ones who bring medals to country are made to suffer like this — Bharti (@_bharti_0901) October 15, 2021

#RashmiRocket Awesome Movie this year. Puri film main sachai dekhi gai hai..sath main aap ki Race, Love it. @taapsee — (@Ravichawla_) October 15, 2021

@taapsee Rashmi Rocket movie is really rocket . Awesome movie.Congratulations to the team #RashmiRocket — D M Vinod Kumar (@DMVinod_Kumar) October 15, 2021

#RashmiRocket wow @taapsee hard work Clearly pays off, #respect to all Athletes . for movie and all the hard work has been put in to this film. #priyanshupainyuli @nowitsabhi #supriyapathak & @MrAkvarious — ToNy ThE tIgEr (@70ny51ngh) October 15, 2021

#RashmiRocket @taapsee acting, emotion and transformation 100%. Content-relevant and important. 2nd queen of Bollywood. — Pawan Rajak (pawu) (@PawanRa37182178) October 15, 2021

#RashmiRocket is a good film which brings out an important issue in sports....and one man stands out in the film, that's Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)...what a brilliant actor..one of the best courtroom scenes in recent times!!! pic.twitter.com/GNs98nqfD8 — Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) October 15, 2021

Really so beautiful movie, I luv it, @taapsee great job #RashmiRocket — Amandeepkaur (@Amandee52521871) October 15, 2021

Rashmi Rocket also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles and is helmed by Akarsh Khurana. Rashmi Rocket's music also received a lot of love from the audience and the Garba special song Ghani Cool Chorri impressed many fans of the actress. The film was initially headed for a release in theatres. However, amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the makers skipped the theatrical release and opted to premiere it on ZEE5. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

