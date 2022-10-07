Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta look gorgeous as they promote Goodbye on Bigg Boss 16; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most admired actresses in India. She is referred to as the ‘National Crush’. She enjoys a massive fan following and it is not wrong to say that she is ruling the Indian Film Industry, churning successful films and being a part of big movie projects. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans about new movie related information. Speaking of which, Rashmika was spotted in the film city, where she graced the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, for the promotions of her movie Goodbye, with Neena Gupta.

Rashmika Mandanna has been promoting her debut Hindi film Goodbye very extensively. She is promoting her films on different shows and platforms. Yesterday evening Rashmika and Neena Gupta graced the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film. Rashmika wore a gorgeous designer white lehenga while Neena wore a red silk saree. The duo stood together and posed for the shutterbugs. The two were seemingly happy. Rashmika also posed for a few solo photos. Bigg Boss 16 should be their last pre-release promotions since the film is set to release today, that is on 7th October. Goodbye has been touted as a niche urban film and it is to be seen if the film is able to secure reasonable numbers or not.