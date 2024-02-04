Rashmika Mandanna backs her ‘beautiful’ role in Animal, says ‘I will do that character many times over’

The action-drama movie Animal made a roaring success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from a section of cinephiles. The female lead of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie, Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about her character in the feature film. Read on.

Rashmika Mandanna says her character in Animal is strong

It’s been a while since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was released but even after more than two months, the movie continues to be the topic of discussion. When Rashmika Mandanna sat down with Times Now for a chat, she expressed her happiness about the film doing good business at the box office. However, she also defended her character Geetanjali in the feature film and opined that it is truly strong as she stood up for a man whom the whole country thinks of as an alpha male.

The actress also came in defense of Geetanjali and divulged that according to her, she is indeed a very strong woman who can go to any length to protect her family and does everything to protect it. She quips, “My character in the film was written that way. I am an actor bringing the director’s imagination alive. So, everything that we actors do on set or everything we do in the film is actually what the director’s imagination is, right? So, you do as they say. If it’s any little expression or reaction that the director doesn’t like, he does another take. It’s teamwork.”

She further shared, “So, we can’t be like, ‘Ok, this is what you have done and you know you’re influencing girls in the wrong way.’” Calling her character ‘beautiful’, the Mission Majnu actress opined, “I will do that character many times over and it should be given to me because I feel like she is truly strong and she is truly a woman that I have heard stories of. I know a lot of Indian women who are like that. So, I just wanted to do this character and I wanted to do it with full purity. I wanted to do it whole-heartedly,” Rashmika shared adding that she did her best in bringing the director’s imagination alive. “I think as an actor, I have done my bit,” she concluded.

