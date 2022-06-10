Rashmika Mandanna calls Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely loving'; Says only he calls me 'ma’am'

In April, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna commenced the shooting for their upcoming film Animal in Manali. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who created a sensation with his maiden directorial venture Arjun Reddy and delivered a much bigger blockbuster with its Hindi remake Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. To note, this is the first time Ranbir and Rashmika will be sharing the screen. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Rashmika shared her experience of working with Ranbir and said: "He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me "ma’am," and I do not like it. I will get him for this one." The actress also revealed that she has been having a blast working on Animal with Ranbir and the director Sandeep. She also called them the 'best.'

The film went on floors in Manali where the first schedule will begin with a pooja ceremony. Ranbir and Rashmika were welcomed with Himachali caps in the hills as they arrived. Reportedly, it is a pan-India project and will primarily be released in Hindi as well as South Indian languages as well. Animal is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Apart from teaming up with Ranbir, Rashmika will also make her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu which features Sidharth Malhotra and is scheduled to be released theatrically on 10 June 2022. Next, she also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

