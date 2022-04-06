Rashmika Mandanna calls working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal a 'dream come true' moment.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last month that Parineeti Chopra had opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Stepping in Pari's shoes will be south actress Rashmika Mandanna and the announcement was done just a few days ago. Rashmika was announced as the female lead of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about bagging the role, Rashmika said, "I am so thrilled, that the announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it, because not only is the story is so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon."

While speaking about her experience on hearing the official announcement, she said, "The announcement happened while I was on sets of Goodbye. The past few days have been truly overwhelming, as I can finally talk about 'Animal' and other upcoming projects."

Rashmika has some big releases coming up like Mission Manju where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

