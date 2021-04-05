Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday with Amitabh Bachchan on Goodbye set; Drops Pics from her satisfying day

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from her birthday celebration with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of her second Bollywood film Goodbye.

The stunning Rashmika Mandanna has turned a year older today. The actress celebrated her 25th birthday on the sets of her upcoming film Goodbye. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the Dear Comrade actress talked about her birthday plans and said this time “birthday is all about work and being on the sets, chilling with everybody.” Rashmika also mentioned that she feels “grateful and has no complaints.” The South beauty shared, "except the lockdown, I never really could celebrate my birthday with family but of course, this time with my friends also I'm not celebrating because I'm gonna be working. Actually, I feel grateful, I have no complaints.”

Now, in her latest post, the Geetha Govindam star has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Goodbye. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika posted a couple of photos wherein she can be seen posing with Big B and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Sharing the happy clicks, Rashmika wrote, “What a satisfying day looks like.. P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys @amitabhbachchan #VikasBahl #Goodbye.”

Meanwhile, talking about her experience of working with 'legend' Amitabh, Rashmika Mandanna told Pinkvilla that he is 'like a family.'

“Today we had a call, reading to do...he seems like a family member and you know how it is like, we always have that one family member who always looks up to, listens to. Some times it is just you sit and listen to them, appreciate their existence but I think, he is extremely warm... I just can't express myself in words. He is a legend for a reason, people love him and he is lovable,” said Rashmika.

