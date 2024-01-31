Rashmika Mandanna discloses likeable quality of Ranbir Kapoor; reveals why she still thanks Sidharth Malhotra

Rashmika Mandanna, who is often hailed as the national crush, has successfully made her way into the Bollywood industry after leaving a lasting impression in the South industry. This talented actress has already shared the screen with big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra in some movies, and most recently, she was seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While we've heard her shower praises on her co-stars in various interviews, in a recent one, she revealed the most endearing quality about the Kapoor lad.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how Ranbir Kapoor motivates her

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika Mandanna went on to reveal what she learned from her Bollywood movie co-stars. Talking about her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, the actress said, “The way he respects women in general is something which is so likable about him. Anything about myself I’ll go and tell RK ‘this is what is happening and I don’t think and all that..he is like, why are you saying you don’t think you can do it? You can do whatever you want in this world.’ Because of course, we have grown up thinking that we can’t do whatever we want in our lives. We have to just go the subtle way and all that. He’s like ‘no go for it. Do whatever you want", said the actress.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna reveals Sidharth Malhotra made her comfortable

Recalling her shoot for Mission Majnu she said that this film was the first film that she started shooting in Bollywood. “I remember me going to the set and I’m like constantly trying to figure ‘is this right, is this not right?’ Because of course it’s a new industry and new people you are working with. And he really made me feel comfortable. So I’m really grateful for that. Even today when I meet him I say ‘Dude thank you’. I really felt at home and that’s the beginning.”

Rashmika Mandanna is currently celebrating the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy. Anticipating the release of her Pan India project Pushpa: The Rule with stylish star Allu Arjun, Rashmika has other exciting projects in hand like the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Rainbow and ‘The Girlfriend’. She is also involved in a Hindi project titled Chaava at present.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park to go on floors in 2025? Deets inside