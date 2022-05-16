Rashmika Mandanna dishes out a perfect bridesmaid vibe in traditional wear as she attends a friend's wedding

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She is a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’.She has a massive fan following and every now and then, she shares her personal and professional lives on social media. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, she shared beautiful pictures from her friend’s wedding.

In the ceremony, she perfectly dished out the bridesmaid vibe as she donned traditional wear. For the photos, she smiled with her friends as she spent a quality time with them. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Today my friend @raaginimuddaiah got married.. (and I don’t have a picture with her from today but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world! After missing a 4 AM flight and having my flights delayed 4-5 times.. thank god, I finally made it to her wedding! And OMG! what a beautiful bride she is... Ahhh.. and these girls.. I literally grew up with these girls.. it’s been 17 years since I’ve known them and nothing’s changed at all.. They keep me sane.. they keep me rooted.. they keep me happy.. and these are my girls.. So so glad today I got to see them! I wanted to share a lil something from my personal space with you all.. This is how your Rashmika was before most of you have known her and looks like nothing has changed!”

See photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and the shooting is underway.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Rashmika will appear in Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7 with Allu Arjun. According to our sources, "The team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna for the chat show and they are super excited about it. Considering the Pan-India reach of Allu Arjun, it will be one of the most exciting episodes where both the celebrities will bare their deepest secrets, discuss movies, and more on the Koffee couch."

