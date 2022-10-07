Rashmika Mandanna drops special message for Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Always supporting and guiding me’

In an Instagram post shared by the veteran actor on Thursday, senior Bachchan can be seen talking to Rashmika over the phone. When Rashmika said that she feels nervous ahead of the film’s release, here is what the Sholay actor said.

Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film titled Goodbye. Directed by popular filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the film features Mandanna alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles. While the film will hit the theatres today morning, it is clearly evident that Mandanna has a bunch of mixed emotions (that is a combination of excitement and nervousness) reigning in her veins.

“Why are you nervous? You have done an amazing job in the film. Recently, I had tweeted something which said ‘Stop being nervous and start being excited about what can go right.’ Your role as Tara in the film Goodbye is essayed very beautifully. You have done a great job in the film. Honestly speaking, I have become your fan,” Amitabh Bachchan told Rashmika over the call.

He added, “Hardwork has no substitute. I am confident that the audience will see your hardwork. And I am confident that you will receive much love and appreciation from the Indian film industry.”

Sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post on her story, Rashmika wrote, “Always supporting and guiding me throughout as my mentor and also as my papa. Watch Tara and Papa with your entire family in cinemas near you. Book your tickets for 7th October at only Rs 150/- #Goodbye”