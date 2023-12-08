Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude to fans on 1 week of Animal; drops BTS pic with Ranbir Kapoor
Rashmika Mandanna reflected on her role in the recently released film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Expressing gratitude to her fans, she offered a glimpse into the making of the movie.
The crime thriller Animal hit theaters last Friday and is currently dominating the box office with staggering collections. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife. As the movie completed its first week of release, Rashmika penned a heartfelt note about her character and expressed gratitude to her fans. Additionally, she shared some behind-the-scenes pictures offering a glimpse into the making of the film.
Rashmika Mandanna describes her character in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal
On Friday, December 8, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to treat her followers with some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her latest movie, Animal. In one captivating picture, she embodies her character with an intense and serious expression. The second photo captures Rashmika sitting beside director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, engrossed in watching her shots on the monitor. The third click provides a peek into a scene being filmed between Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor, mediated by the director.
In the touching caption, Rashmika delved into her character by saying, “Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw..”
Reflecting on her portrayal, she mentioned, “At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions.. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story.. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are..”
Have a look!
Rashmika further expressed, “In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms.. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family.”
The actress stated, “Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out..”
Rashmika concluded on a note of thanks, saying, “Happy one week to us #Animal team. Guys. Thank you all for all the love.. it’s what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film. Big hugs to you all too.”
Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is currently captivating audiences in cinemas.
