Rashmika Mandanna extends good wishes to Vicky Kaushal for Sam Bahadur; here's how latter reacted

Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Bobby Deol in the lead roles and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur also featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra released on the same day today, December 1. Before the movie's release, Rashmika extended her good wishes to Vicky Kaushal, and the actor thanked her in return.

Rashmika Mandanna Sends Best Wishes to Vicky Kaushal for 'Sam Bahadur

Recently, ahead of both Sam Bahadur and Animal’s release today, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to send her best wishes to Vicky Kaushal for Sam Bahadur and also expressed her excitement to watch the film soon. Sharing a poster of Vicky’s look from the film which was earlier posted by the actor on his feed, Rashmika wrote on her Instagram story, “Vicky Kaushal Jiiii. Congratulations and all the best for Sam tomorrow yaa.. Can’t wait to watch,” and added a white heart emoji.

As soon as she posted the story, Vicky reshared it on his story and in his reply he wrote, “Aren’t you the sweetest Rashmika! Thank you so much and all the best to both of us. Can’t wait to be back on set with you.” Rashmika responded, “See you soonest!”

About Sam Bahadur and Animal

Sam Bahadur narrates the tale of Sam Manekshaw, who served as the Chief of the Army Staff in the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. He made history as the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of field marshal. The biographical war drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar, features the talents of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sam Bahadur was released in theaters today on December 1.

Animal is a gripping crime thriller showcasing a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores a storyline filled with violence and tension, likely emanating from the troubled relationship between a father and his son.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor leads with a portrayal of a challenging father-son dynamic. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, embodies the role of Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the pivotal female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the central character. The film hit the big screens today on December 1.

