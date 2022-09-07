Rashmika Mandanna exudes joy as she visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja post Goodbye trailer launch; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, where she will feature alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Yesterday, the south superstar was spotted in Mumbai as she arrived for the trailer launch of the much-awaited movie. She looked stunning as she donned a multi-coloured printed lehenga with a matching shrug on top. Post the trailer launch event, she was papped at the historic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city, where she got Ganpati’s darshan. The actress exuded joy as she sought blessings and even clicked happy pictures amidst the crowd.

Rashmika Mandanna at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal

About Goodbye

Talking about Goodbye, starring the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles the film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

During the trailer launch event, the Pushpa: The Rise actress talked about how she selects scripts for movies and said: "I have always picked a script based on my gut feel. And believe what's going to happen will happen. I don't know what's going to happen but I want to do good films. Till I am able to work this happily, I want to do this."

Further, she added: "I want to say goodbye to the negativity around us or anyone. I am a very positive report and hope the world is also the same." Meanwhile, Goodbye is scheduled for theatrical release on 7 October 2022.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Apart from this, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to be released on August 11, 2023, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. She will also be seen in the Tamil film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2023.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna recalls first meeting with Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan: I thought he didn't like me