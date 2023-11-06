Rashmika Mandanna feels 'safe' as Amitabh Bachchan showed support against her viral deepfake video; see POST

An AI ​​deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna is doing the rounds on the internet. The video shows a rather obscure scene from the actress's personality. The purpose of the video is to spoil the social image of the actress in society. Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the video citing a necessary legal action and now, Rashmika expressed her gratitude to the veteran actor for showing her support.

Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for standing up for her

Retweeting the video asking for necessary legal action, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.” Rashmika Mandanna quoted his tweet and expressed her gratitude as she added, "Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you." Take a look:

The video circulating on the internet is originally from British-Indian Instagram user Zara Patel, who posted it on her page on October 9, 2023.

As perfect as the deep fake video may seem and easily subdue ordinary Internet users if people pay close attention to the beginning of the video, they will momentarily see that the video is someone else's and not Mandanna's.

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika worked together on the film Goodbye, a family comedy-drama directed by Vikas Bahl. The duo had played the roles of father and daughter.

The movie centers on a dysfunctional Indian family that returns to their roots to reunite with their father after the death of their mother. Despite a positive reception from critics, it fell short at the box office, marking his Hindi debut.

Meanwhile, Mandanna is set to be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released on December 1, 2023.

