Rashmika Mandanna finds THIS the scariest thing in Bollywood; Reveals ice breaking moment with Big B

All eyes are on Rashmika Mandanna currently as the South sensation is soon going to make her Bollywood debut opposite in Mission Majnu. Well, not only that, she is amongst the very few actors who got a chance to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the initial phases of her career. Rashmika will be seen in Goodbye next with Big B and Neena Gupta, to name a few. Recently the actress sat down to chat with Anupama Chopra and barred her heart out about a lot of things that she finds intimidating about the Bollywood industry and revealed the one thing that she finds the scariest about B-town.

Talking about her experience working in the Bollywood industry so far, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that the people in the industry here scare her the most. Yes! You heard that right. When Anupamaa Chopra asked the Dear Comrade actress that what was the scariest thing in the Bollywood industry? Within a blink of a second, she said “people” and started laughing. Rashmika revealed that it was quite intimidating for her when it was her first day on the sets of Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She was clueless about how to make her first impression and what to do.

Later talking about the ice breaking moment with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna opened up that she stayed back on the sets of Goodbye the first day just to greet Big B as they had to shoot for their scenes from the next day. She revealed that Big B was extremely warm, and that was an ice-breaking moment with him.

