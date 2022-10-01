Rashmika Mandanna gets ready in a pink coloured anarkali to enjoy Navratri in style; SEE PIC

Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is soon going to be seen in her upcoming film ‘Goodbye’. This film will mark Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in the Bollywood film industry. In the film, she will play a lead role alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. While Rashmika is busy promoting her upcoming film, here is how she plans to celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri.

The Sita Ramam actor plans to celebrate her special day by playing Dandiya today. She is in Gujarat’s city Ahmedabad to make her celebrations feel special. For the unversed, Dandiya is a popular dance folk in Gujarat. Rashmika chose to wear a loosely fitted bright pink-coloured anarkali along with a pair of colourful jhumkaas. Donning her million-dollar smile, she exuded confidence to enjoy her dandiya night.