Rashmika Mandanna gives ‘cute’ reaction to rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda; Read details

It is pertinent to note that both Rashmika and Vijay decided to make their debut in the Bollywood industry in 2022. While Vijay starrer Liger was released at theatres in August, Rashmika nowadays is busy promoting her film Goodbye marking her debut in the Bollywood industry. Goodbye is slated to release on October 7.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are the two most popular actors in Telugu cinema. They both have worked in films like Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade and their on-screen chemistry is much loved by people. They both leave no moment left to exude “friendship goals”. Many netizens also pray that this adorable couple begins dating in real life as well.

Was it decided by the rumoured lovebirds to make their debut together in Bollywood in 2022? Well, we don’t have an answer to that.

However, we have got access to Rashmika’s reaction to these dating rumours. She told Mashable India about the rumours and how she feels about the same. "It is all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute," she said.

When asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika said, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.”

To add fuel to her rumoured relationship with Vijay, Rashmika said, “I have to work with him really soon. If there's a story for us then we should do it. It's going to be fun. We are good actors, we won't disappoint the directors."

Meanwhile, Rashmika will next be seen in the Tamil film Varisu. Rashmika’s next Bollywood film is titled Animal alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor.

