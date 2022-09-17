Rashmika Mandanna gorges on dal makhani, butter chicken and dahi kabab as she promotes Goodbye in ‘Dilli’; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous actresses who has gained immense popularity and has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. Lovingly called the 'National crush' by fans, the actress is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Meanwhile, Rashmika on Friday jetted off to the national capital for Goodbye promotions and had a blast in the city as she tried several mouth-watering dishes. From dal makhani to makke di roti, she tried all the delicacies that are popular in the North.

The Pushpa actress gorged on lip-smacking dishes while she was in Delhi for her promotions. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a photo of herself, giving us a glimpse of the delicious Dilli food that she ordered. "When in Dilli..let's hog on -dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab...Okay I ordered a lot," Rashmika wrote while sharing the photo on social media. Well, who would ever believe that the Geetha Govindam actress eats dal makhani, butter chicken and paneer burji considering her toned body?