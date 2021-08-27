Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra: We have a week’s shooting left

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses working currently. Rashmika is making her foray into Hindi films with Goodbye and Mission Majnu. is playing the leading part in Mission Majnu. In a recent chat with ETimes, Rashmika spoke about the film and mentioned that nearly a week’s shooting is left to complete the film. Rashmika also spoke about joining the sets of Goodbye post the lockdown.

Speaking about Mission Majnu, Rashmika said, “We have a week’s shooting left to call it a day on the film. We could be starting in September. Sidharth also has a tight schedule, so things are being worked out. I, too, have a few commitments down South, so I will be rushing to complete those”. Rashmika further opened up on spending the lockdown in Hyderabad. She said, “I thought it wouldn't be very long and so I didn’t go to Coorg to be with my parents. But it ended up being long. During that duration, I adopted Aura, my dog. Since then, she has been travelling with me everywhere and she enjoys being around me.”

Speaking about shooting Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta post lockdown, Rashmika said, “When word about the lockdown was making rounds around March-end or April, we were still shooting. On the last day, they had to cancel the day’s work and send us all home.” She further added, “Eventually, when we got back, we shot non-stop to avoid delays in the shoot if another round of closures happened. We didn’t want to be stuck; so hectic ho gaya but when everyone comes together, it just works out wonderfully. The production, my senior co-actors, the director -- everyone pooled in.”

