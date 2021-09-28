Rashmika Mandanna is no less than a portrait in this stunning PIC with her ‘irreplaceable’ tattoo

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses working currently in Indian cinema. Rashmika has a pan-Indian audience as she has participated in films in many industries. Rashmika made her debut in a Kannada film with ‘Kirik Party’. She later participated in Telugu films including the two films titled ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’ with Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika is currently making her Hindi film debut as she will be seen in two films including ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Mission Majnu’. She has completed filming for ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside .

Rashmika will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati in ‘Goodbye’. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Rashmika spoke about working with Amitabh Bachchan and said, “It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.”

Take a look at the post:

Rashmika had further spoken about shooting amidst the pandemic and said, “They were seeing what’s happening and knew that I’m an actor who has to remove her mask on set while shooting. But they can’t really say anything... it’s work,” she continues, “I don’t allow anyone to come between me and my work. My parents know I won’t listen if they say it’s not safe and I shouldn’t shoot. I’d be like, ‘But everyone else is’. There’s so much money being put in, I need to finish my work.” Rashmika is playing a pivotal role in Allu Arjun-led ‘Pushpa’.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna joins Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in Hanu Raghavapudi’s next