Rashmika Mandanna reacts as Amitabh Bachchan calls her Pushpa in latest PIC from Goodbye sets

Amitabh Bachchan will be soon sharing screen space with the national crush of India – Rashmika Mandanna, in Goodbye. Yesterday, Big B took to his social media space and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets featuring himself with the actress. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it ‘Pushpa’, referring to the recently released pan-India blockbuster film starring Allu Arjun. And earlier today, Rashmika reacted to his post.

In the picture shared by Big B, he and Rashmika can be seen busy in conversation with someone, who has his back towards the camera. Taking to the comments section of Amitabh Bachchan’s post, Rashmika wrote, “Sir #humjhukengenahi (slew of emojis)”. For the unversed, Rashmika’s comment is an improvised version of Pushpa’s (played by Allu Arjun) popular dialogue in the film, “Jhukega nahi (Pushpa won’t bow down)”. This has since then become a popular line on social media, with netizens using it in memes and reels.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s comment on Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

Earlier, in a chat with India Today, Rashmika shared her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The Pushpa star shared that Mr Bachchan made everyone feel comfortable on the sets and praised him. Rashmika said, "Mr Bachchan has been an absolute doll, he is such an amazing person and a legend. He made all of us feel extremely comfortable. From every rehearsal to shoot, he made it absolutely fun and amazing. Any words for him would be too little to describe him."

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika will also share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has Maidaan.

