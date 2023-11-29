Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to increased Deepfake cases; says, 'We've normalized them'

After Bollywood celebs like Kajol, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna became targets of AI-generated Deepfake videos, a similar clip of Alia Bhatt surfaced online. As the number of cases is increasing day by day, Rashmika reacted to it.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to increased Deepfake cases

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Animal with actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, during a promotional event, the actress highlighted the alarming rise in the number of cases of Deepfake videos.

Speaking at an event, allegedly in Hyderabad, the Mission Majnu actor said, “Deepfakes have been around for a while and we’ve normalized them, but it isn’t okay. I always wondered who would even care if I chose to speak up and point out that it isn’t okay.”

The actress continued by thanking all the celebs associated with the Indian film industry who spoke up when the morphed video of her went viral online. She said, “So, I’m glad people from across the film industries have supported me. I understand now how important it is to speak up. I want to urge women to take the help they need when it happens.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction to her Deepfake video

Earlier this month, the fake video of Rashmika Mandanna made rounds online. The actress was quick to react to it on her social media. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Bollywood celebs who fell prey to Deepfake technology

In the past few weeks, several edited videos, especially of female Indian stars have made it to social media. After Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, the recent victim was Gangubai Kathiawadi star, Alia Bhatt. In the clip, Alia’s face was morphed into another person’s body making objectionable gestures.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt falls prey to Deepfake after Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Madanna's viral videos