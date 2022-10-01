Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor made her cry on Animal sets due to THIS reason

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry at the current moment. The south superstar is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Goodbye, where she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. Apart from this, she will also share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie titled Animal. Speaking of which, in a recent interview, Rashmika revealed that she cried on the sets of the film because of Ranbir Kapoor! Read on to find out why.

In an interview with Mashable India, Rashmika shared that Ranbir did a sweet deed for her which made her cry on set. She said, “When we were shooting for Animal, I was complaining about my breakfast ki ‘itna boring tha’, and how nicely, how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his chef cook the next day, and I started crying. I am like ‘how can the same food be so good? I am sorry but this is too good.’ He is like, ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like ‘You are blessed with a good cook naa. We are not. We are aam aadmi.’”

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Apart from Goodbye and Animal, Rashmika also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Moreover, Pinkvilla recently learned that she is considered to pair opposite Tiger Shroff in Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo remake. “Rashmika and Tiger were supposed to team up on Screw Dheela, but the collaboration fell through for various reasons. But it seems destiny wants the two of them to team up on another action extravaganza. Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand have initiated conversations with Rashmika to play the female lead of Rambo. The actress has shown keen interest, however, things are yet to be on paper yet,” revealed a source close to the development.

