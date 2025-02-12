Rashmika Mandanna reveals Vicky Kaushal made her think THIS everyday on Chhaava sets; admits Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like…

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhaava, led by Vicky Kaushal. Before this, the actress who has also shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun heaped praises on her co-stars. She also called Kapoor a ‘no-nonsense person.'

During a recent conversation with Gulf News, Rashmika Mandanna praised her "incredible co-stars" Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal noting that they all are acting as actors and are genuinely nice people which she notes is the “root of everything”.

She further stated, "With Allu Arjun sir, our energies match and make us feel comfortable. With Ranbir, we both don’t like nonsense. We focus on the characters and don’t talk about anything else. With Vicky, every day on set, I’d think, 'This guy is amazing.' It’s so rare to find people like them, and I’m really grateful to work with them."

The actress who is looking forward to the release of her epic historical period-drama Chhaava agreed that the film has PAN India appeal. According to her, the film is about Indian history which is a story for everyone– (including the young generation), their parents, and grandparents– who’ve heard about Sambhaji and Shivaji Maharaj. She mentioned that the film will appeal to all those who have grown up hearing these tales and imagining these warriors.

In addition to this, the Sikandar actress also talked about her shift from Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal to an entirely different project like Chhaava. She asserted that she likes to be a part of great stories and the stories that make people think, 'What did they just create?' The actress expressed her desire to be a part of such stories.

"Of course, I have some films where I’m the hero of the story, but I’m not self-obsessed. I can hold the screen when I’m on it, but I don’t mind being part of someone else’s story. Some films revolve around me, but others are about supporting the bigger picture, and I enjoy both," Rashmika said.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and more in the key roles. It is poised to release on February 14, 2025.