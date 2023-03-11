Rashmika Mandanna Reviews Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s film

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the romantic comedy which hit the theatres last week, has already emerged as a super hit. The movie, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, has been receiving immense love from both film fanatics, and film industry members. The project, which is helmed by hitmaker Luv Ranjan, features Ranbir and Shraddha in the roles of an unconventional couple. Now, Ranbir's Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna has heaped praise on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Rasmika Mandanna reviews Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The popular actress, who is set to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming project Animal, watched his latest release in theatres. Later, Rashmika Mandanna took to her official Instagram handle and penned her review of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in the story section. "Got lucky and watched Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last night in theatres... Loved the family love, chaos and banter," wrote the actress on her post.

"As always, it is a treat to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who portrayed love so beautifully... The most versatile Dimple Kapadia ma'am, Boney Kapoor sir, Bassi and the little cutie...You guys are full love... Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar lovely work, loved it," added Rashmika Mandanna.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story, below:

Rashmika's onscreen collaboration with Ranbir

As you may know, Rashmika Mandanna is set to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, in the highly anticipated upcoming film Animal. The project, which is helmed by the Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly features Rashmika as the love interest of the protagonist, played by Ranbir. However, nothing much has been revealed about the project's premise, or the characters, yet.

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The romantic drama, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rohan Arora aka Mickey, a break-up specialist. Shraddha Kapoor essayed the role of his lady love, Nisha Malhotra aka Tinni. The project features senior actress Dimple Kapadia, producer Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, Monica Chaudhary, baby Inayat Verma, and others in supporting roles. Pritam composed songs and the original score for the project.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor reveals being caught smoking as a teenager by Neetu Kapoor: She thought I was doing heroin