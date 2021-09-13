Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu to Dhanush’s Atrangi Re; 5 upcoming Bollywood films of South sensations

Bollywood is one such Industry that is popular not only across India but has fans all across the world. The industry keeps growing with new faces being introduced every year. Talking about South Indian movies, that too is enjoyed by most of us across India and the celebrities from the South are gaining immense popularity and are enjoying massive fan following too. Maybe this is one of the major reasons for filmmakers from Bollywood to approach the actors from the South and get them introduced here. Well, actors like Yash have already made a rocking debut in the Hindi belt with KGF. Today we bring to you a list of 5 South actors and their upcoming Bollywood films.

Rashmika Mandanna

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is often referred to as the National Crush on social media. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut and has signed two big movies opposite superstars Amitabh Bachchan and . The one with Sid is a spy-thriller Mission Majnu and the one with Big B is tentatively titled Deadly.

Vijay Deverakonda

Remember Shahid Kapoor’s, Kabir Singh? Well, it was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda starred in Arjun Reddy and won the hearts of fans across the country. Well, the actor is all set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday in a boxing based action-drama titled Liger.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is a big name in the Kollywood industry. He already enjoys a massive fan base and he is all set to take over the Bollywood industry as well with his upcoming movie Mumbaikar. This film is the Bollywood remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram and is directed, written, edited as well as produced by Santosh Sivan. The actioner will star Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedkar in pivotal roles.

Dhanush – Atrangi Re

Dhanush is now a well-known name even in the Bollywood industry. Fans have already seen his acting in Bollywood and he has delivered some brilliant performances in movies like Raanjhanaa opposite and Shamitabh. Well, now the South star is all set to win the hearts of everyone with yet another big Bollywood movie titled Atrangi Re that will star Sara Ali Khan and in pivotal roles along with Dhanush.

Adivi Sesh

Known for his world-class thrillers like Kshanam, Goodachari and Evaru, Adivi Sesh will be next seen in Major, which is inspired by the life of Mumbai 26/11 hero and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It’s a Hindi-Telugu bilingual which is looking to hit the big screens in Summer 2021. For the unaware, Adivi Sesh had played the small role of Bhallaldeva’s (Rana Daggubati) son in Baahubali : The Beginning.

