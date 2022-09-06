Rashmika Mandanna says she picks scripts based on her 'gut feeling': I want to do good films

Rashmika Mandanna is hailed and recognized as one of the most popular and talented actresses in the South film industry. She is all set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with Goodbye. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and co-produced by Bahl and Viraj Savant, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang in supporting roles. Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame.

Just a while back, the makers of Goodbye unveiled the trailer of the movie starring Rashmika and Amitabh. Now, at the trailer launch event, the Pushpa: The Rise actress talked about how she selects scripts for movies and said: "I have always picked a script based on my gut feel. And believe what's going to happen will happen. I don't know what's going to happen but I want to do good films. Till I am able to work this happily, I want to do this."

Further, she added: "I want to say goodbye to the negativity around us or anyone. I am a very positive report and hope the world is also the same." Meanwhile, Goodbye is scheduled for theatrical release on 7 October 2022.

Apart from this, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to be released on August 11, 2023, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. She will also be seen in the Tamil film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2023.

