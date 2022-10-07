Rashmika Mandanna says she used to check with Ranbir Kapoor if she did well on Animal set

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Brahmastra. This Ayan Mukerji film also starred Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. Well, the Shamshera actor has a couple of exciting films in his kitty and one of them is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal . The actor has already begun shooting for the film and he will be seen alongside South sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the film. We have seen a couple of BTS pictures and videos from the sets which have gotten all of us excited about this fresh pairing. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, opened up about Ranbir’s working style.

Rashmika Mandanna revealed that Ranbir Kapoor’s working style is similar to the one she follows. Rashmika further claimed that Ranbir is a director’s actor and so is she. She revealed that their captain is Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he is perfect but at the same time he is also very open with his actors. According to the Pushpa actress, Sandeep used to come and ask them if they were ok and if they found the scene ok. After this, she used to go to Ranbir to ask him if he feels she did well.

Rashmika Mandanna cried because of Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Mashable India, Rashmika shared that Ranbir did a sweet deed for her which made her cry on set. She said, “When we were shooting for Animal, I was complaining about my breakfast ki ‘itna boring tha’, and how nicely, how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his chef cook the next day, and I started crying. I am like ‘how can the same food be so good? I am sorry but this is too good.’ He is like, ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like ‘You are blessed with a good cook naa. We are not. We are aam aadmi.’”

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Apart from Goodbye and Animal, Rashmika also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Moreover, Pinkvilla recently learned that she is considered to pair opposite Tiger Shroff in Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo remake.

