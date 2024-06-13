Rashmika Mandanna says 'there are lot of good men also' after Animal fan edit ft Ranbir Kapoor's betrayal goes viral

Rashmika Mandanna was already one of the leading ladies of Indian cinema but shot to a whole different fame after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 movie Animal. The actress featured opposite Ranbir Kapoor whose character was later largely accused of being toxic and cheating on his wife. Mandanna has now reacted to one such fan edit and suggested a correction.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to a fan edit about being betrayed in Animal

The edit shared by an X user showed several clips from the movie featuring Ranbir, Rashmika, and Triptii Dimri who played a clone who got herself cloned by Ranbir’s character who lured her into love. The edit was captioned, “Remember nothing is scarier than trusting a man..”

The Pushpa actress in her response hailed the notion that not all men are the same. Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Correction: trusting a stupid man = scary... there are a lot of good men also out there... trusting those men = special. (hand-heart emojis).” See here:-

How did fans react to Rashmika Mandanna indirectly defending Ranbir’s character?

Several users jumped to her comment section and praised her for setting the right example. One user wrote, “Thanks for supporting men. It is good to see, this type of statement from a national crush. At least some female has good opinions about men.” Another added, “Exactly people should see movies in entertainment way only, taking bad things from movies to their personal life is not good.”

This remains one of those rare instances when a cast from one of the controversial movies of recent times - Animal - has defended anything about it. Not just infidelity, this Vanga creation was also called out for its misogynistic approach and gore violence that put off several audience members.

Ranbir Kapoor himself hasn’t arrived on the forefront to defend any criticism but was subtly heard saying this at the success bash of the movie - “It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) prove that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie.”

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial is available to stream on Netflix.

