Rashmika Mandanna shares her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Goodbye’: It has been crazy

Rashmika Mandanna has been foraying into the world of the Hindi film industry with two exciting ventures. She has wrapped up the filming of Goodbye which she is starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati in Goodbye. The venture is directed by ‘Super 30’ fame Vikas Bahl. Rashmika has also signed up for a thriller titled Mission Majnu, which stars in the leading part. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Rashmika spoke about sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She also mentioned that her parents were scared that she is working during the pandemic.

Speaking about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, Rashmika said, “It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.” Rashmika started her career with a Kannada film and later went onto star in several popular Telugu films. She is playing a pivotal role in Allu Arjun-led ‘Pushpa’, which is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Rashmika further spoke about working on film sets during the pandemic and said, “They were seeing what’s happening and knew that I’m an actor who has to remove her mask on set while shooting. But they can’t really say anything... it’s work,” she continues, “I don’t allow anyone to come between me and my work. My parents know I won’t listen if they say it’s not safe and I shouldn’t shoot. I’d be like, ‘But everyone else is’. There’s so much money being put in, I need to finish my work.”

Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna shares on set photos; Gives us a glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's look in Goodbye