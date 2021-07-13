Rashmika Mandanna shares on set photos; Gives us a glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's look in Goodbye

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Rashmika Mandanna on Monday posted wonderful behind-the-scenes pictures from one of her upcoming ventures called ‘Goodbye’. The filming has been finished and the unit members gave a heartfelt tribute to one of the biggest superstars in Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika is making her entrance in Hindi films after giving blockbusters in Telugu cinema. She is starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Pavail Gulati, and Neena Gupta in the film. Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for helming acclaim and successful projects like ‘Super 30’ and ‘Queen’.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared two pictures from the wrap day of filming. In the first picture, the entire crew of the film is posing in Amitabh Bachchan’s signatory style that got popular in the 1970s along with his Angry Young Man on-screen persona. It’s a tribute to Mr. Bachchan who has been ruling the roost of Hindi cinema since the 1970s and neither his stardom nor his level of performance has gone down even a bit in the last six decades. In the second picture which Rashmika shared, she is standing in front of Mr. Bachchan who appears to be the in-between-take conversation. Both Rashmika and Amitabh Bachchan are looking at something on a mobile screen. Rashmika later deleted the post from her official Instagram account for reasons best known to her.

Goodbye pairs a lot of firsts together as Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space with Neena Gupta for the first time though both of them have been acting for decades. Pavail Gulati, who was last seen in ‘Thappad’ playing ’s husband and will also be seen in ‘Dobaara’ directed by Anurag Kashyap, is playing a crucial part in Goodbye. Rashmika has so far announced two Hindi films including Goodbye and Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.

