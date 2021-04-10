Rashmika Mandanna shares Sidharth Malhotra guided her in Mission Majnu; Reveals his advice on navigating Btown

In a recent chat, Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up about working with Sidharth Malhotra. She shared how they approached the period thriller and his words of wisdom to her about navigating through the industry.

A film that has been in the news since it went on floors is and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu. The film is set in the 1970s and is a spy thriller. It has been in the headlines also due to Rashmika's Bollywood debut with it. The actress joined Sidharth Malhotra in Lucknow for a shoot a while back and now, has shared how her experience was of working with the Marjaavaan actor in a chat. Rashmika also opened up about how she and Sidharth approached the film scenes together and his advice to her.

In a chat with Times Of India, Rashmika shared how Sidharth guided her on the use of the dialect that they are using in the film. On being asked about her equation with her co-star, the actress shared that Sidharth has been helpful during the shoot of the film. She also revealed that it is important for her to know how her co-actor feels during a scene in order to convey those emotions to the audience. In that sense, Rashmika shared that Sidharth had been there for her during the shoot.

He is my senior and a wonderful guy. He’s loaded with star qualities, but is down-to-earth and helpful. Rashmika Mandanna

Further, talking about getting any advice from the Marjaavaan actor, Rashmika revealed that once she asked him about how she should traverse her way to the industry. She said that he told her to do her work with conviction. She revealed what Sidharth told her and added, "He said, 'You're just fine the way you are. Just be yourself, and keep at it. Do your work with all your conviction and focus. Everything else will work out. Make your choices the way you have so far.' I just decided to follow it to the T." She also went on to praise Sidharth and said, "He is my senior and a wonderful guy. He’s loaded with star qualities, but is down-to-earth and helpful. He has often guided me on the use of the dialect we have to speak in the film, and has also helped me nail my performance."

The two will be seen together in Mission Majnu. The film is currently being shot in Lucknow with Sidharth and Rashmika. It is the story of a covert operative back in the 1970s and how it impacted the relationship between India and Pakistan. The first look poster featuring Sidharth was shared in December 2020 and it left fans excited. The film is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The release date is yet to be revealed.

