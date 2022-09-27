Rashmika Mandanna shimmers in blue lehenga as she gets papped on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa sets for Goodbye
Rashmika Mandanna is promoting her upcoming release Goodbye, costarring Amitabh Bachchan, extensively.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most adored actresses in India. Her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She enjoys a massive fan following and it is not wrong to say that she is ruling the Indian Film Industry, churning successful films and being a part of big movie projects. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans about new movie related information. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Rashmika was spotted in the film city, where she shot for the latest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa episode, to promote her film Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Rashmika was spotted in the Film City on 27th September, in the evening, to promote her film Goodbye, on the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress looked ethereal in her shimmering blue floral printed lehenga. She graced the paparazzi with her beautiful clicks and smiled into the camera. The promotion spree of her film has just begun and she will be promoting her film on other shows as well, to generate curiosity and excitement for her comedy drama film. The trailer has been well received and all eyes are now on October 7, the day the film hits the silver screens.
Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna getting papped in the Film City, to promote Goodbye on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa:
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna recently completed five years in the showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. She last appeared in 2022's bi-lingual hit film Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. As about Rashmika's future movie projects, she will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film releases on 7th October. She is a part of Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, which will see a direct digital release. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's next feature, Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is aiming for a late 2023 release.
ALSO READ: This Girl is on Fire- A fiery success story of self-made Rashmika Mandanna