Rashmika Mandanna shimmers in blue lehenga as she gets papped on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa sets for Goodbye

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most adored actresses in India. Her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She enjoys a massive fan following and it is not wrong to say that she is ruling the Indian Film Industry, churning successful films and being a part of big movie projects. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans about new movie related information. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Rashmika was spotted in the film city, where she shot for the latest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa episode, to promote her film Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika was spotted in the Film City on 27th September, in the evening, to promote her film Goodbye, on the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress looked ethereal in her shimmering blue floral printed lehenga. She graced the paparazzi with her beautiful clicks and smiled into the camera. The promotion spree of her film has just begun and she will be promoting her film on other shows as well, to generate curiosity and excitement for her comedy drama film. The trailer has been well received and all eyes are now on October 7, the day the film hits the silver screens.