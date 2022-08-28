Rashmika Mandanna slays in comfy black outfit as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest actresses in India. In a very short span of time, Rashmika has gained immense popularity and has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. Lovingly called the 'national crush' by fans, the actress is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the actress enjoys a massive fan following and loves to keep her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos from her personal and professional life. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Geetha Govindam actress was spotted in the city and nonetheless, to say, she looked stunning as usual.

Rashmika was spotted in the city

For her outing, the 26-year-old looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit. She donned a comfy black track suit and paired it with orange chappals. The actress also followed Covid protocols as she was seen wearing a face mask. She tied her hair in a ponytail and graced the paparazzi by taking off her mask and posing for them. She was mobbed by fans who wanted to click photos with her.

Have a look at Rashmika’s pictures:

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Sita Ramam, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan. She now has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.