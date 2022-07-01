Rashtra Kavach Om Premiere: Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff & others look glamorous as they grace the occasion

Rashtra Kavach Om, directed by Kapil Verma is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. The much awaited action thriller boasts of a stellar cast, consisting of fine actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Elnaaz Norousi, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj. The film releases tomorrow, that is on 1st July and locks horns with a pan India film Rocketry – The Nambi Effect. The response to the trailer and the music of the film has been good and given the ambitious promotion and extensive distribution of the film all over India, it ideally should do well.

The pre-release screening of the much awaited film was held a day prior to the release, in Mumbai, and it was attended by the stars, director and producers of the film. Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in his stylish brown jacket over his white t-shirt. The actor graced the paparazzi with his solo clicks and then with the other cast of the film. Sanjana Sanghi looked exquisite in her spotted black gown. Jackie Shroff in his stylish jacket over a green shirt looked dashing. He sent flying kisses to the media after which he posed with the entire team of Om. Certified film critic Anupama Chopra was also present at the premiere of the film. She looked radiant in her floral printed kurta. Director Kapil Verma looked chic in his brown jacket and denims. Producer Ahmed Khan, in his black jacket and grey t-shirt looked amazing. Prachee Shah Paandya in her black kurta gave a pleasant smile as she posed in front of the media before heading for the premiere of the film.

Have a look at the photos from Rashtra Kavach Om’s movie premiere:

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Mohit Suri’s thriller drama Malang and after Rashtra Kavach, he will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager. Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in the short film Uljhe Hue and after Rashtra Kavach Om, she will be seen in Dhak Dhak alongside fine performers like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Diya Mirza. Jackie Shroff will be seen in Phone Bhoot later this year.

