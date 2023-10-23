Rasika Dugal drops hint about Mirzapur 3 in hilarious video: 'Jaldi karenge thik hai'; WATCH

Rasika Dugal is one of the most interesting actors both in films and in the web series space. One of the most remarkable and popular works of her career has to be the crime drama web series Mirzapur. Amid much anticipation of its third season, Dugal recently took to social media to drop a hint about it via a hilarious video.

Rasika Dugal drops hint on Mirzapur 3

Today, on October 23rd, Rasika Dugal took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video in which she dropped a hint about the third season of Mirzapur. The video is a clip from the series and features her as the character Beena Tripathi talking over the telephone. Rasika dubs and tweaks the dialogue and says, "Jaldi karenge theek hai Mirzapur 3 ka release..riks nahi le sakte (Will release Mirzapur 3 soon, can't take risk)". The actress captioned the video, आप सब का request producers तक पहुंचा दिये हैं #OnPublicDemand #3YearsOfMirzapur2"

The day, October 23rd marks three years since the second season of Mirzapur dropped.

Ali Fazal also celebrated three years of Mirzapur 2

Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit, also took to Instagram to celebrate three years of Mirzapur 2 release. He shared a behind-the-scene picture featuring him, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma along with several other stills from the show. He wrote, "3 years to this season of Mirzapur ..#3YearsToMirzapurOnPrime S2"

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an action crime web series created by Karan Anshuman and written by Anushman, Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani; it stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The first season premiered in November 2018 while the second season dropped in 2020. The series has been renewed for a third season. Both the season as well as the performance of its cast members have been well received.

