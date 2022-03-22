Rasika Dugal wraps shooting of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli in UK; Says ‘There is so much meat for my character’

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in 'Mirzapur', 'Delhi Crime' and 'Manto', recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in the UK.

She was stationed in the country for 15 days for the shoot of the film, which stars her and 'Made in Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur in the lead.

Although, not much about her role in Lord Curzon ki Haveli has been revealed yet, the videos and pictures that she has shared on her social media from the shoot of the film have piqued the audience's interest.

Rasika remarked that through the film's shoot, she got to relive her hostel days, pursued her wanderlust and explored the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

She shared, "This film relies heavily on performance and that kind of challenge is a delight for an actor. There is so much meat for my character in the film that I sometimes felt I had traversed multiple genres within the same film. It was a delight playing off seasoned actors like Arjun Mathur and Tanmay Dhanania and to be introduced to the incredible talent of Paresh Pahuja and Zoha Rahman."

"And even though we were shooting long hours and mostly night shoots we managed to have loads of fun through it all. I also managed to squeeze in some Enid Blyton-esque moments by gorging on scones and wandering in the Yorkshire dales", she added.

In addition, Rasika will also be seen in a series titled 'Spike' for which she shot in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. She is also awaiting the release of 'Delhi Crime Season 2'.

