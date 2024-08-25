Rati Agnihotri had ‘marital issues’ with husband Anil Virwani but they aren’t separated, clarifies son Tanuj: ‘Ups and downs happen…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic abuse and physical assault.

Rati Agnihotri has been married to Anil Virwani for over 39 years now but had an infamous fallout in 2015. The yesteryear actress had filed a police complaint in 2015 saying he had mentally tortured her besides assaulting her physically. This has led to an infamous speculation that the couple had separated after the fiasco. However, their son Tanuj Virwani has now clarified that they’re indeed together.

While speaking to NDTV, the Yodha actor wondered why people keep repeating that his parents have been separated and went on to set the record straight. “My parents are not separated. They had marital issues back in 2015-2016, so they were briefly separated during that period, but ever since then, we have mended the fence, and they are fine now, Tanuj said adding that they all live in the same house, go on holidays together, and have meals together.

Virwani further asserted that when people are married, it is bound that “ups and downs (will) happen, so they hit a rough patch then, and here we are.” The actor said because he was the only child, Tanuj took it as a responsibility to be friends with them and fix their fallout. “I think I succeeded. All's well that ends well,” he signed off.

Rati Agnihotri and Anil Virwani tied the knot in 1985. However, as reported by PTI, Rati filed a complaint with S Jaykumar, deputy police commissioner (zone-III) on March 16, 2015. "A case has been registered against Virwani under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 350 (use of criminal force), and 506 (criminal intimidation),” Jaykumar had said back then.

The same report revealed that Rati first orally complained on March 7 when she reached the police station to show abrasions on her hands due to the alleged beating by Anil Virwani. A renowned actress of the 1980s and 1990s, Rati featured in several successful films including Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), Rajput (1982), Kshatriya (1987), Batwara (1989), and Love Story (1981).

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

