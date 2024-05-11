Ratna Pathak admits being an emotional bully to Supriya Pathak: ‘I was not a good sister’

Actors and siblings Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak are two of the most celebrated and versatile actresses in Bollywood. The sibling duo have won hearts with their outstanding performances in movies like Kapoor and Sons, Dhak Dhak, Ramleela, Mimi, and many more.

Recently, Ratna Pathak, in an interview, opened up about her bond with her younger sister and confessed to being a bully as an elder sister.

Ratna Pathak Shah says she wasn't a good sister

In a recent interview with The Hautterfly, Ratna Pathak talked about her younger sister Supriya Pathak and revealed that she was not a good sister. She said, "We are very different from each other and yet there is a sense that there is someone like me. When we were kids, Supriya and I fought… I was not a good sister. I have to accept that I was a very big bully, but I am glad, I got all my bullying done then. I was an emotional bully, which is even worse."

Ratna Pathak building herself as an actress

Ratna remarked that upon entering the film industry, she never perceived herself as conventionally attractive and believed Supriya possessed greater beauty. Discussing the comparisons made between them at the outset of their careers, Ratna admitted to insecurities about her teeth, thin lips, and small eyes in comparison to Supriya's stunning eyes.

However, she emphasized that these concerns didn't significantly trouble her as her focus was on developing herself as a well-rounded individual, rather than imitating someone else's appearance.

Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak's work front

On the work front, Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in Dhak Dhak co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Dia Mirza. The road trip drama movie was backed by actress Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, Supriya Pathak won critical acclaim for her last appearance in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha.

