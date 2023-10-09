Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi are all smiles at Dhak Dhak screening; PICS

Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi attended the screening of Dhak Dhak, which was held in Mumbai on October 9, Monday night. See PICS...

Written by Akhila Menon Published on Oct 09, 2023   |  11:56 PM IST  |  328
Dhak Dhak, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi
Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Key Highlight

Dhak Dhak, the upcoming slice-of-life drama that stars a stellar star cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on October 13, Friday. Ahead of the release, the makers of the movie held a grand screening event in Mumbai on Monday night, and it was attended by the cast and crew members, along with a few selected guests.

Have a look at the pictures from Dhak Dhak screening event, below:

Dhak Dhak screening

Dia Mirza

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanjana Sanghi

