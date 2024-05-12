Ratna Pathak Shah finds Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy’s movies ‘offensive’; here’s why

Ratna Pathak Shah is quite vocal about her thoughts and views. She often expresses her opinions unfiltered which may or may not be soothing to everyone’s ears. In a recent interview, Shah spoke about what she thinks about the plight of women in Indian cinema and that she finds the movies of some renowned filmmakers offensive.

What about the movies of Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy that offends Ratna Pathak Shah?

While talking to Hauterrfly, the veteran actress said that though back in time, films did have their heart in the right place, it was quite bleak in ambition. She expressed, “Good people could only be good, bad people could only be bad, everything was done in broad strokes.”

Ratna Pathak Shah went on to highlight the gender politics in some of the most 'beautiful' films made by industry veterans who she thinks were 'sensitive guys'. She shared, "Guru Dutt's films, or Bimal Roy's films, the women are constantly diving for the men's feet." Shah mentioned the song 'Aapki nazron ne samjha pyaar ke kaabil mujhe" and added, "That was the mood. I never understood it. I find it offensive now, and I think for a while, I also bought into it."

Not stopping here, the Khoobsurat actress went on to say that Bollywood relies on the ‘offhand sexualization of women’ which has only worsened over the years. She added, “It went straight from the ‘devi’ to the tart, and neither is nice. I think we are as complex as men, and it’s a pity that our storytelling never wanted to explore the more interesting areas of human beings and human interaction.”

When Ratna Pathak Shah spoke about facing misogyny

Speaking to Pinkvilla during the promotions of her film Dhak Dhak, Ratna Pathak recalled, "During the shooting everywhere we met people asked 'Picture ki shooting chal rahi hai? hero kaun hai? Is the shooting going on and who is the hero?) And when they were told we four were the heroes, aram se mudke aise chale jate the (they used to show no interest and leave the place)."

Dhak Dhak was released on October 13, 2023, and also starred Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

